Snell did not factor in the decision Tuesday versus Colorado despite allowing only one run over six innings. He gave up five hits and one walk while striking out 11.

This was easily Snell's finest start as a member of the Padres, as he tossed six innings for the first time in 2021, racked up a season-high 11 strikeouts and issued less than two walks for the first time on the campaign. The southpaw racked up 17 swinging strikes and escaped with only one run on his ledger despite the fact that four of the five hits against him went for extra bases. Snell will carry a 3.79 ERA and 60:25 K:BB into his next start, which is expected to come in Milwaukee on Monday.