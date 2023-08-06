Snell allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out eight over five innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Snell's impressive run of 13 starts without allowing more than two runs came to a close, though it happened against a tough division rival. The southpaw was in line for the loss until the Padres rallied ahead in the eighth inning. Snell's 1.30 WHIP and 164:72 K:BB aren't the most encouraging marks, but he's allowed just 12 homers in 23 starts this season to offset an ugly 5.2 BB/9. That's helped him maintain a 2.61 ERA through 124 innings on the year. Snell is lined up for another challenging start on the road in Arizona during next weekend's series.