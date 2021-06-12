Snell (2-3) gave up three runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts across four innings, taking the loss versus the Mets on Friday.

Snell had little trouble through four innings, but he allowed four straight batters to reach in the fifth before Austin Adams relieved him. It was a disappoint setback for Snell, who threw seven shutout innings versus the Mets in his previous start. The southpaw has an uninspiring 4.97 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 84:35 K:BB across 58 innings this year. He's failed to complete five innings in five of his last seven starts. The 28-year-old lines up for a home start versus Cincinnati next week.