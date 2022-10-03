Snell (8-10) took the loss during Sunday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts in six innings.

Snell held Chicago in check until the sixth inning, when a one-out Elvis Andrus solo shot put him in line for the loss. The 29-year-old tossed 60 of 103 pitches for strikes with 12 of the swinging variety and has surrendered one earned run or fewer in six of his last seven starts, lowering his ERA from 4.14 to 3.38 in the process. Snell concludes the campaign with a 3.38 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 171 strikeouts in 128 innings across 24 starts. His 12.2 K/9 rank second among players with at least 70 innings.