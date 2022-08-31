Snell (6-7) earned the win Tuesday over the Padres, allowing four hits, three walks and a hit batsman over six scoreless innings while striking out eight.

Snell was locked in for a start against an NL West rival, bouncing back from a six-run disaster against Cleveland last Wednesday. This was his third scoreless start in 18 outings this season. He got his ERA back under 4.00 (3.97) with a 1.33 WHIP and 124:41 K:BB through 93 innings. Snell is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Diamondbacks next week.