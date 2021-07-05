Snell allowed two hits and four walks while striking out three in four scoreless innings in Sunday's win over the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.

Snell missed his last turn through the rotation due to a non-COVID illness, and he tossed 81 pitches in his return. The southpaw had some issues with command, as he only threw 39 of his pitches for strikes and issued four walks. However, Snell has now tossed nine scoreless innings across his last two starts. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Rockies on Friday.