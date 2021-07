Snell (undisclosed) is struggled to build up his strength following his previous start and may not start Friday against the Rockies as scheduled, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The left-hander threw 81 pitches over four scoreless frames Sunday after a brief stint on the shelf with a non-COVID illness, but he's apparently still not fully recovered from the ailment. Even if Snell is cleared to start Friday, he may face some workload limitations if he's less than 100 percent.