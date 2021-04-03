Snell hurled 4.2 scoreless innings against Arizona on Friday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out eight. He did not factor in the decision.

Snell looked good in his first game as a Padre, racking up 18 swinging strikes and whiffing eight batters. He fell one out shy of qualifying for the win, however, as manager Jayce Tingler chose to pull him after Snell threw 86 pitches before finishing the fifth inning. Limited pitch counts have haunted the southpaw in the past, of course, but he figures to have a longer leash in San Diego as the season progresses. He'll look to build upon a solid first start when he faces San Francisco at home on Wednesday.