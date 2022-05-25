Snell (0-2) took the loss during Tuesday's 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Brewers, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Snell surrendered only one baserunner through four innings but was stung for a Mike Brosseau solo homer in the fifth and put two on in the sixth before Craig Stammen allowed a Tyrone Taylor three-run home run. The lefty tossed an impressive 104 pitches with 15 swinging strikes in only his second start of the campaign, though both outings have resulted in losses. Snell has permitted six runs on six hits and five walks in nine innings and will go for his first win early next week against St. Louis.