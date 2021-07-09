Snell (fatigue) won't start as scheduled Friday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Snell rejoined the rotation Sunday and delivered four scoreless innings after dealing with a bout of food poisoning, but he's been unable to build up his strength in the days following the outing. The left-hander won't make another start before the All-Star break and will instead receive some extra time to hopefully complete his recovery. San Diego's relievers have covered 13 innings over the past two contests and are now slated for a bullpen game Friday.