Hand gave up five runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out one over an inning in an 8-6 loss to the Brewers on Friday.

It was a rough night for the usually dominant closer, who squandered a three-run lead for the first time in a Padres uniform. Hand gave up three singles and allowed a fourth baserunner via his own error before making a mistake in location with an 0-2 fastball that Ryan Braun hit over the fence. The saving grace here is that a pitcher's own error keeps earned runs from being counted against them, so his owners' ERAs didn't take as big of a hit as they could have. Hand has built up enough goodwill over the last two seasons to have a few outings like this over the course of the year, so his closer job is safe for now.