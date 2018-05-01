Hand (1-3) blew his second save and took the loss as he allowed three runs on two hits and two walks over 1.1 innings Monday against the Giants.

Although Hand has already suffered three losses, he had been on fire since the calendar turned to April. Over his past 10 appearances, Hand had held opponents without an earned run over 9.1 innings with a 17:5 K:BB. Hand was going for his longest save of the year Monday night -- five outs -- and it seemed like he ran out of gas. After getting the first two outs of the ninth via strikeout, Hand walked two batters and allowed two singles to allow the Giants to turn a two-run deficit into a one-run victory. This shouldn't impact Hand's status as Padres closer, but he did throw 37 pitches, so we may see Kirby Yates or Craig Stammen pitching the ninth in Hand's stead should the Padres need a closer in the next couple of days.