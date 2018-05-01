Padres' Brad Hand: Blows five-out save chance against Giants
Hand (1-3) blew his second save and took the loss as he allowed three runs on two hits and two walks over 1.1 innings Monday against the Giants.
Although Hand has already suffered three losses, he had been on fire since the calendar turned to April. Over his past 10 appearances, Hand had held opponents without an earned run over 9.1 innings with a 17:5 K:BB. Hand was going for his longest save of the year Monday night -- five outs -- and it seemed like he ran out of gas. After getting the first two outs of the ninth via strikeout, Hand walked two batters and allowed two singles to allow the Giants to turn a two-run deficit into a one-run victory. This shouldn't impact Hand's status as Padres closer, but he did throw 37 pitches, so we may see Kirby Yates or Craig Stammen pitching the ninth in Hand's stead should the Padres need a closer in the next couple of days.
More News
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...