Hand was charged with a blown save after surrendering a game-tying home run in Tuesday's loss to Oakland.

The dominant closer was tagged for a solo shot off the bat of Stephen Piscotty, which opened the door for the Athletics to win the game in the 10th frame. Hand was touched up for two runs in a non-save situation his last time out, but he has been otherwise effective this season, owning a 2.43 ERA and a career-best 13.1 K/9 while converting 21-of-24 save opportunities. His role as the Padres' closer remains unchallenged, outside of the occasional scenario where manager Andy Green uses him in crucial moments prior to the ninth inning.

