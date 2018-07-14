Hand blew his fifth save of the season Friday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one over one inning in an extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Hand, who entered the contest with a one-run lead, actually looked to be on his way to another save after recording two quick outs to begin the ninth frame. That all changed when he plunked Victor Caratini and then served up a game-tying RBI double to Anthony Rizzo. This was not a messy blown save by any means, but it still counts as one nonetheless. Hand has generally been effective as the Friars' closer this season, posting a 3.05 ERA, 13.2 K/9 and 24 saves in 29 chances.