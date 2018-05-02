Padres' Brad Hand: Bounces back Tuesday
Hand tossed a scoreless inning en route to his seventh save of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Giants.
It was a bit surprising to see manager Andy Green turn to Hand after he blew a multi-inning save opportunity that required 37 pitches the night prior. The closer rewarded his manager's confidence with a clean inning, showing no ill effects of the lengthy appearance Monday. The 28-year-old outperformed his 3.07 FIP by nearly a run during his stellar 2017 campaign, so his current 3.07 ERA (3.06 FIP) shouldn't come as a huge surprise. While the slight reduction in ERA is a minor criticism, Hand's strikeout (12.9 K/9) and groundball rates (2.7 GB/FB) are currently career highs, which bodes well for his production as the season progresses.
