Padres' Brad Hand: Breezes through ninth for 11th save
Hand pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts against the Nationals on Saturday en route to his 11th save of the season.
He retired the side in order on 13 pitches, preserving the win for starter Travis Wood. Hand has distanced himself from his recent three-run hiccup, and that outing was an aberration anyway -- he has been scored upon just that one time in his last 26 appearances.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...