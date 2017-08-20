Play

Hand pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts against the Nationals on Saturday en route to his 11th save of the season.

He retired the side in order on 13 pitches, preserving the win for starter Travis Wood. Hand has distanced himself from his recent three-run hiccup, and that outing was an aberration anyway -- he has been scored upon just that one time in his last 26 appearances.

