Padres' Brad Hand: Cleans up own mess for 11th save
Hand picked up his 11th save of the season Sunday against the Cardinals, but not before giving up a home run, walking a pair, hitting a batter and throwing a wild pitch. He struck out two.
Fortunately he gave up the home run to Harrison Bader before his other miscues, otherwise it would have been a blown save. It almost was anyway, as he loaded the bases with one out before striking out Carson Kelly and Kolten Wong to secure the 5-3 win. Hand's job is quite secure, but this one was a bit of a circus before he finally picked up his 11th save, which is tied with Jeurys Familia for the second most in the National League.
