Hand picked up his 11th save of the season Sunday against the Cardinals, but not before giving up a home run, walking a pair, hitting a batter and throwing a wild pitch. He struck out two.

Fortunately he gave up the home run to Harrison Bader before his other miscues, otherwise it would have been a blown save. It almost was anyway, as he loaded the bases with one out before striking out Carson Kelly and Kolten Wong to secure the 5-3 win. Hand's job is quite secure, but this one was a bit of a circus before he finally picked up his 11th save, which is tied with Jeurys Familia for the second most in the National League.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories