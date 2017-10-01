Hand pitched a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to collect his 21st save of the season during Saturday's win over San Francisco.

Hand has converted seven straight save opportunities and allowed just a single run through 10.1 innings over his past 10 appearances. He sports a 2.16 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 11.8 K/9 for the campaign, and the 27-year-old lefty should be viewed as a rock-solid reliever in the majority of fantasy settings heading into the 2018 campaign.