Padres' Brad Hand: Converts 15th hold
Hand didn't allow a run over an inning while converting his 15th hold of the season in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Giants.
The dominant lefty danced around three base runners to extend his scoreless streak to 14.1 innings. Hand has been a great source of holds while helping fantasy owners' ratios. The 27-year-old's name has been involved in several trade rumors, but a move away from pitcher-friendly Petco Park likely won't alter his value much, as his elite 4.4 K/BB and 1.44 ERA on the road indicate that could pitch successfully in any venue.
