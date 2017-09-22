Play

Hand struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning for his 20th save of the season against the Rockies on Thursday.

The 27-year-old is having a career year with a 2.24 ERA, 11.8 K/9 and 20 saves over 76.1 innings. Hand should be considered one of the league's top closing options heading into the 2018 season.

