Padres' Brad Hand: Dominant in rare ninth-inning opportunity
Hand struck out one in a perfect ninth inning for his third save Sunday.
Hand's 16 holds show that he's usually used before the ninth inning, but his ability to put this game away with ease makes the lefty even more intriguing for the myriad teams looking for bullpen help as the July 31 trade deadline approaches. He has put a 16.1-inning scoreless stretch together over his past 16 appearances amid swirling trade rumors.
