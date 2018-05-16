Padres' Brad Hand: Earns 12th save
Hand earned his 12th save of the season in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Rockies, allowing zero hits and one walk while recording two strikeouts across 1.1 innings.
Hand entered the game in the eighth inning with the tying run on-deck, allowing him to earn the save with the four-run lead. The 28-year-old now has a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP and is 12-for-14 in save opportunities this season.
