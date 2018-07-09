Hand (2-4) pitched two scoreless innings Sunday, earning the win in a 4-3 victory over Arizona. He allowed two hits and struck out three.

The Padres outlasted the Diamondbacks in 16 innings and Hand was the ninth pitcher used for San Diego. He dropped his ERA to 2.91 with a 64:15 K:BB. He remains a strong fantasy closer and big trade piece moving towards the MLB trade deadline.