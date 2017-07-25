Hand is the front-runner to take over as the Padres' closer following Monday's trade that sent Brandon Maurer to Kansas City, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Manager Andy Green didn't officially name a replacement for Maurer following the trade, but Hand's dominance and short-term success in the role (three saves this season) makes him the the clear favorite. The 27-year-old has been dominant through 51 innings, posting a 2.12 ERA and 2.69 FIP to go along with an elite 11.6 K/9. The southpaw's solid ratios and potential for saves make him a hot pickup, but there is a strong chance that Hand himself will be moved before next week's trade deadline, which could land him in a situation where he will no longer be a closer.