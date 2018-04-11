Padres' Brad Hand: Gets fourth save of season
Hand got his second save in as many days against the Rockies on Tuesday, throwing a scoreless ninth inning and giving up one hit without a walk or strikeout to close out San Diego's 5-2 victory.
Hand seems to have settled down after an erratic start to the year that saw him collect two losses and a blown save, with Tuesday's clean ninth inning against Colorado marking his third straight appearance in which he successfully procured a save. He's struck out five batters against one walk and allowed just one hit over that stretch, so if that's a sign his early-season struggles are indeed a thing of the past, Hand's grasp on the role in San Diego figures to remain secure.
