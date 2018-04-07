Padres' Brad Hand: Gets save against Astros
Hand got the save against the Astros on Friday, striking out two and walking one while giving up no runs in the ninth inning to preserve San Diego's 4-1 victory.
It was a welcome bounce-back showing from the left-hander, who had two losses and a blown save to his name over four erratic innings coming into the contest. It's worth keeping an eye on whether any continued struggles would put his grasp on the role in jeopardy, but manager Andy Green has said that Hand is his man for the role after a 2017 season that saw him notch a 2.16 ERA and 21 saves in 79.1 innings. Either way, it was good to see Hand reward the confidence as he looks to regain that form.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...