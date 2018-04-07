Hand got the save against the Astros on Friday, striking out two and walking one while giving up no runs in the ninth inning to preserve San Diego's 4-1 victory.

It was a welcome bounce-back showing from the left-hander, who had two losses and a blown save to his name over four erratic innings coming into the contest. It's worth keeping an eye on whether any continued struggles would put his grasp on the role in jeopardy, but manager Andy Green has said that Hand is his man for the role after a 2017 season that saw him notch a 2.16 ERA and 21 saves in 79.1 innings. Either way, it was good to see Hand reward the confidence as he looks to regain that form.