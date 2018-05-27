Hand walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 16th save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Dodgers.

The 28-year-old closer has now converted 10 straight save chances, posting a 0.68 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB in 13.1 innings over the course of that streak. Hand is demonstrating once again that he's one of the most dominant relievers in the game, and the only real threat to his fantasy value might come if he gets dealt to a contender by the 22-31 Padres, and put in a setup role.