Padres' Brad Hand: Locks down 12th save despite allowing home run
Hand picked up his 12th save of the season Thursday, striking out two batters while allowing one run against the Cardinals.
While it wasn't pretty, as Hand served up a leadoff home run to Randal Grichuk to shrink San Diego's lead to one run, the lefty did manage to settle down to secure the victory Thursday. He induced a flyout from Carson Kelly before fanning Stephen Piscotty and Kolten Wong to close things out. Aside from a three-run meltdown in Cincinnati on August 10th, Hand hadn't allowed a run since June 14 (27 games) entering Thursday. Hand remains one of the more reliable closers in the game right now and he has a firm hold on the job despite Thursday's hiccup to Grichuk.
