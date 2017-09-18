Play

Hand struck out one over a perfect ninth inning to convert his 18th save of the season Sunday against the Rockies.

The dominant lefty got off to rough start this month when he blew a save Sept. 2. Hand has gone 4-for-4 in save opportunities since that hiccup, regaining the form that's made him a top-10 closing option in the second half.

