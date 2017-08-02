Hand struck out two in a perfect ninth Tuesday against Minnesota, recording his seventh save.

Widely rumored to be on the move ahead of the trade deadline, the veteran lefty has instead stuck around in San Diego, where he'll continue to serve as the closer; he's converted saves in his last five appearances, allowing just a single hit in that span. Fantasy owners who plucked him off the wire certainly won't complain -- why bite the Hand that feeds you?

