Padres' Brad Hand: Nails down seventh save
Hand struck out two in a perfect ninth Tuesday against Minnesota, recording his seventh save.
Widely rumored to be on the move ahead of the trade deadline, the veteran lefty has instead stuck around in San Diego, where he'll continue to serve as the closer; he's converted saves in his last five appearances, allowing just a single hit in that span. Fantasy owners who plucked him off the wire certainly won't complain -- why bite the Hand that feeds you?
More News
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...