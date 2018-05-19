Padres' Brad Hand: Notches 13th save Friday
Hand gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 13th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Pirates.
He's now converted seven straight chances, and Hand's rocky start to the season is well behind him as he now sports an impressive 2.31 ERA and 37:11 K:BB through 23 innings.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart