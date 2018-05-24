Hand picked up his 15th save Wednesday, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts while allowing two hits against the Nationals.

Hand was called upon for his first five-out save of the season, and it nearly backfired. He got through the end of the eighth without incident, but then allowed a double and single to leadoff the ninth inning before working out of the jam with a strikeout and game-ending double play. The lefty remains a reliable option at closer, boasting a 2.08 ERA and ranking second in the NL with 15 saves.