Padres' Brad Hand: Notches 15th save
Hand picked up his 15th save Wednesday, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts while allowing two hits against the Nationals.
Hand was called upon for his first five-out save of the season, and it nearly backfired. He got through the end of the eighth without incident, but then allowed a double and single to leadoff the ninth inning before working out of the jam with a strikeout and game-ending double play. The lefty remains a reliable option at closer, boasting a 2.08 ERA and ranking second in the NL with 15 saves.
