Padres' Brad Hand: Notches 20th save of year
Hand struck out one in a clean ninth inning to earn the save against the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Hand retired the Cardinals on 12 pitches (eight strikes) to pick up his 20th save on the year. Hand has now converted his last 14 save opportunities, giving up only two runs and nine hits across 20.2 innings in that span. The lefty holds a superb 1.83 ERA and 0.96 WHIP, and is holding opponents to a .158 batting average. His 20 saves are tied for third in the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart