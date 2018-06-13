Hand struck out one in a clean ninth inning to earn the save against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Hand retired the Cardinals on 12 pitches (eight strikes) to pick up his 20th save on the year. Hand has now converted his last 14 save opportunities, giving up only two runs and nine hits across 20.2 innings in that span. The lefty holds a superb 1.83 ERA and 0.96 WHIP, and is holding opponents to a .158 batting average. His 20 saves are tied for third in the majors.