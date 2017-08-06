Hand pitched a perfect inning while striking out one to earn his eighth save Saturday against the Pirates.

Hand was protecting a three-run lead and needed just 12 pitches to shut down the Pirates. Since moving to the closer role on July 23, he's converted each of his five save opportunities, and on the season he owns a 1.93 ERA to go along with a 0.93 WHIP.

