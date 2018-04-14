Padres' Brad Hand: Notches fifth save Friday
Hand recorded the final two outs in Friday's 5-1 win over the Giants to pick up his fifth save of the season.
After Kazuhisa Makita allowed a couple of one-out hits in the top of the ninth inning, Hand came in and promptly got Joe Panik to ground into a double play to end the game. The Padres' closer has put his early-season hiccups firmly behind him, and now boasts a 2.35 ERA and 10:4 K:BB through 7.2 innings.
