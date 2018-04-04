Padres' Brad Hand: Notches first save
Hand recorded a one-out save in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rockies, striking out the lone batter he faced.
Setup man Kazuhisa Makita was tabbed for the ninth inning with the Padres holding a five-run lead heading into the final frame, but the right-hander was unable to keep the Rockies at bay, allowing three of the first five hitters to reach base. Manager Andy Green then summoned Hand from the bullpen to end the threat, with the latter requiring only four pitches to put away pinch-hitter Pat Valaika. Hand blew his prior save opportunity March 30 against the Brewers in grand fashion, but one misstep won't loosen his hold on the closer's job much on the heels of a dominant 2017 campaign that netted him a three-year contract extension in January.
More News
