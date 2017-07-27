Hand struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to pick up his fourth save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Mets.

The left-hander continues to impress, and Hand hasn't allowed a run in 9.1 July innings with a 16:2 K:BB. Assuming he isn't traded before the deadline, he seems ready to settle into the Padres' closer role.

