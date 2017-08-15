Hand worked around a hit to earn his 10th save with a scoreless ninth inning Monday against Philadelphia.

Hand has now struck out at least one batter in 18 straight appearances. He has 30 strikeouts in 19 innings over that stretch with a 1.42 ERA and 0.84 WHIP. Hand has more than earned the closer's job in San Diego, and he is now a solid 8-of-9 in the role.