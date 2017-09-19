Padres' Brad Hand: Picks up 19th save
Hand pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 19th save of the season during Monday's win over Arizona.
Hand has now converted 11 of his past 12 save opportunities and posted a 2.25 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 over 16 innings during that 14-game stretch. Those are rock-solid numbers in all fantasy formats, and while he's unlikely to see too many more chances to close out games, Hand remains a must-own asset.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...