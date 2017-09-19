Hand pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 19th save of the season during Monday's win over Arizona.

Hand has now converted 11 of his past 12 save opportunities and posted a 2.25 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 over 16 innings during that 14-game stretch. Those are rock-solid numbers in all fantasy formats, and while he's unlikely to see too many more chances to close out games, Hand remains a must-own asset.