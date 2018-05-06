Hand struck out the side to pick up his eighth save of the season Saturday against the Dodgers.

Hand worked around a leadoff single to secure the victory for San Diego. The 28-year-old has been solid this season aside from a pair of blown saves, compiling a 2.87 ERA and 24:7 K:BB across 15.2 innings.

