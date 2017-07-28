Padres' Brad Hand: Picks up fifth save
Hand struck out two batters during a scoreless ninth inning to earn his fifth save of the season during Thursday's win over the Mets.
Now locked into the closer role for San Diego with Brandon Maurer out of the picture, Hand has tremendous fantasy upside moving forward. He owns an elite 2.04 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 11.7 K/9 for the campaign, and the 27-year-old lefty has now converted three consecutive save opportunities.
