Padres' Brad Hand: Picks up first win of season
Hand (1-2) got the win against the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing one walk, no hits and bagging four strikeouts over 1.1 innings in San Diego's 4-1 victory.
Hand had converted six straight save opportunities coming into this game and he added his first win of the season for good measure against Arizona in relief of a dominant outing from Tyson Ross. Hand got a loss and a blown save in his first appearance of the season, but he hasn't given up an earned run since and he now has a 1.59 ERA in 11.1 innings.
