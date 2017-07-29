Hand tossed a clean inning while picking up his third save in as many days in a 3-2 win over the Pirates.

The 27-year-old has acclimated well to closing games in San Diego, going 3-for-3 in save opportunities since taking over for the traded Brandon Maurer. The Padres continue to listen to offers for the dominant lefty, which could lead to a deal prior to Monday's trade deadline. A move may land Hand in a situation where he isn't closing games anymore, but that shouldn't stop fantasy owners from taking advantage of his recent outburst of saves.