Padres' Brad Hand: Records 14th save
Hand walked two batters but pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Sunday against the Pirates.
Hand entered the game in the ninth inning with a three-run lead and allowed the tying run to reach base. However, he did enough to secure a Padres win for his 14th save in 16 tries this season. He remains secure in his role, but has struggled with his walk rate as he has now allowed 4.81 BB/9 in 22 appearances.
