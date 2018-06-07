Hand allowed one hit and struck out four across two innings to record the save Wednesday against the Braves.

Hand entered the game in the eighth inning and immediately allowed a leadoff double to Ozzie Albies before proceeding to strikeout the next three batters he faced. It was his first two inning save of the season, though he has worked more than one inning on several occasions. He now has 18 saves, good for second in the National League.