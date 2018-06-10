Hand struck out one in a perfect inning of work to earn his 19th save of the season Sunday against the Marlins.

Hand worked in a non-save situation Saturday, but he came right back the next day to shut down the side on six pitches to close things out. Kirby Yates has recorded a couple of saves lately, leading to speculation about the hierarchy for the Padres, but the reality is the club has a pair of exceptional relievers and will use them accordingly. That said, Hand should still see the vast majority of the save opportunities.