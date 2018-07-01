Hand allowed three hits and two earned runs while striking out one to earn his 23rd save of the season.

This wasn't the best outing for Hand, as he allowed two doubles and a triple to begin the frame before recording three straight outs with the tying run standing at third base. While his season-long numbers suggest this outing can comfortably be cast aside as an isolated problem, Hand has now allowed multiple earned runs in three of his past six appearances. There's no indication he'll lose his role as closer -- excluding a potential trade -- but it is worth noting that Kirby Yates has struck out 41 batters and recorded a 0.79 ERA and 0.82 WHIP across 34 innings this season.