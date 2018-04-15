Hand pitched 1.1 innings and struck out each batter he faced to earn his sixth save of the season Saturday against the Giants.

After a few odd outings to begin the season in which he compiled six unearned runs, Hand has been solid. Saturday's performance was the highlight to this point, as he needed only 19 pitches to strike out four Giants' batters and secure the victory. He is locked in as the Padres' closer and has 14 strikeouts in nine innings pitched, making him an attractive option for saves.