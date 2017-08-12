Hand converted a four-out save, his ninth, and struck out three in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

Hand bounced back strong from his Wednesday's blown save against the Reds, his first since assuming the closer's role in late July. Despite that three-run disaster, Hand owns a 2.23 ERA. Now at 8-for-9 in save opportunities since taking the job, Hand is making a strong case to become San Diego's closer of the future.