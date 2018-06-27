Hand struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to earn the save against the Rangers, giving up two hits and walking zero.

Hand threw 18 pitches (13 strikes) to retire the Rangers and secure his 22nd save of the year. Hand had been scored upon in three of his previous four appearances (with two blown saves) so Tuesday's outing was a nice return to form. The lefty is 22-for-26 in save opportunities with a 2.75 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and a 57:15 K:BB in 39.1 innings.